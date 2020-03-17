How is the WHO preparing for a Covid-19 emergency in Africa

It’s a global concern and a growing one in AfricaThe coronavirus has now been confirmed in at least 30 of the continent’s 54 countries.So far Africa has been less affected than China or Europe. In this edition of Eye on Africa, we get the latest from South Africa with correspondent Jane Flanagan. We also speak with Dr Michel Yao, Programme Manager for Emergency Response at the WHO’s regional office for Africa.

