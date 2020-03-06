Share
0 0 0 0

How Italian schools stay operational while buildings close amid COVID-19 shutdown

March 6, 2020

Schools in Italy are testing remote teaching methods after the country shut schools and universities as part of its response to the coronavirus outbreak…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/03/06/how-italian-schools-stay-operational-while-buildings-close-amid-covid-19-shutdown

What are the top stories today? Click to watch: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSyY1udCyYqBeDOz400FlseNGNqReKkFd

euronews: the most watched news channel in Europe
Subscribe! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=euronews

euronews is available in 13 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

In English:
Website: http://www.euronews.com/news
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/euronews
Twitter: http://twitter.com/euronews
Google+: http://google.com/+euronews
VKontakte: http://vk.com/en.euronews #-

Leave a Comment