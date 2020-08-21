-
How Kamala Harris’ VP candidacy is generating excitement in India | DW News
Besides in the US, Kamala Harris’ candidacy for the vice presidency next to Joe Biden is generating excitement in India, the country of her mother’s birth, where Harris still has family ties. How important is her Indian heritage and will it impact relations between the US and India?
