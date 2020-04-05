-
How long does immunity last? | Inside Story
We’re all acclimatising to a new world of coronavirus pandemic.
People staying at home, businesses shut and economies heading towards a cliff edge and we’re all wondering when will we return to something approaching the “old normal”.
For some people, immunity to Covid-19 could be a future gate pass, a passport back to work, to riding public transport, flying on a plane, going out, shaking hands – remember those days ?
Experts are studying antibody tests to see whether people who’ve already had coronavirus, are no longer at risk of contracting it again. If so, they could have certificates that grant them freedom when the rest of us stay locked down.
But would that work?
Presenter: Peter Dobbie
Guests
Dominic Wilkinson, Director of Medical Ethics at the University of Oxford Uehiro Centre for Practical Ethics.
Gerard Krause, epidemiologist at the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research.
Derek Gatherer, virologist at the University of Lancaster.
