-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
How low can oil prices go? | Inside Story
The coronavirus pandemic is triggering fears of a global recession.
Stock markets are suffering massive losses.
On top of all that is an oil price war between two of the world’s biggest producers: Saudi Arabia and Russia.
The dispute pushed the price of Brent Crude to below 30 US dollars a barrel on Monday – the lowest in four years.
Global demand for oil was already low, since governments imposed widespread lockdowns, and airlines grounded flights because of the coronavirus.
How badly will this price drop hurt the global economy?
Presenter: Lauren Taylor
Guests:
Cornelia Meyer – Economist and C-E-O of Meyer Resource, a specialist consultancy on oil and gas
Mamdouk Salameh – International oil economist and visiting professor of energy economics at ESCP Europe Business School
Jeff Colgan – Associate professor of political science at Brown University
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #InsideStory #Coronavirus