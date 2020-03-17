How low can oil prices go? | Inside Story

The coronavirus pandemic is triggering fears of a global recession.

Stock markets are suffering massive losses.

On top of all that is an oil price war between two of the world’s biggest producers: Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The dispute pushed the price of Brent Crude to below 30 US dollars a barrel on Monday – the lowest in four years.

Global demand for oil was already low, since governments imposed widespread lockdowns, and airlines grounded flights because of the coronavirus.

How badly will this price drop hurt the global economy?

Presenter: Lauren Taylor

Guests:

Cornelia Meyer – Economist and C-E-O of Meyer Resource, a specialist consultancy on oil and gas

Mamdouk Salameh – International oil economist and visiting professor of energy economics at ESCP Europe Business School

Jeff Colgan – Associate professor of political science at Brown University

