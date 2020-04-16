-
How Man’s Best Friend Is Sniffing Out Covid-19
It’s not just the elusive vaccine that will defeat Covid-19, scientists are looking at all sorts of methods to contain the pandemic. One of the more unusual could be in recruiting man’s best friend. Scientists at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine believe that they can train dogs with a particularly keen sense of smell to diagnose people with the illness, even if they are displaying no symptoms.
Video by Tom Gibson
#coronavirus #dogs #medicine
