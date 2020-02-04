How much does Alphabet make from YouTube? Google owner breaks down earnings

Google’s parent company Alphabet has, for the first time, revealed how much revenue it earns from YouTube. The move comes after years of pressure from investors, who wanted more transparency on the sources of Google’s profits. Also today, we look at the latest economic ramifications from the coronavirus outbreak as the gambling enclave of Macau shuts its casinos.

