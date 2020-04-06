How scientists are rushing to create a coronavirus vaccine | COVID-19 Special

When will a coronavirus vaccine be ready? A vaccine that enables to resume our lives without restrictions while protecting us from the COVID-19 disease? Research labs around the world are racing to create a new vaccine. The idea is to simulate an infection, while avoiding the possibly severe symptoms of Covid-19. Once vaccinated, our immune system should destroy the coronavirus if we are exposed to it.

According to the WHO, there are currently more than 60 teams of scientists working on a vaccine. Under normal circumstances, it would take more than ten years. But thanks to previous research efforts there’s a chance this process may be fast-tracked, with human trials already underway in some cases. But scientists agree that it will still take months until a vaccine is approved.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #Vaccines #Covid19