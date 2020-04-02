How should health workers fighting the pandemic be protected?

The war against the coronavirus pandemic is being fought in hospitals around the world.

Doctors and nurses on the frontline face long hours and huge workloads.

Hospitals are not only running out of ventilators for patients; they can’t supply staff with protective gear such as masks and surgical gowns.

Thousands of health workers are falling ill themselves, and some have been attacked for doing their jobs.

Medical staff have been sharing videos and photos online to show the mental and physical strain.

How should they be protected?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Dr Jehan El-Bayoumi – Founding Director of the Rodham Institute, George Washington School of Medicine & Health Sciences

Marco Giacchetti – President, Policlinico Hospital in Milan, Italy

Paul Yip – Chair Professor at the department of Social Work and Social Administration, University of Hong Kong

