How Syria’s war-torn Idlib is dealing with coronavirus | DW News

Concerns are rising that the coronavirus pandemic could set off a humanitarian crisis in Idlib, the last battlefield in the Syrian War. A shaky ceasefire is holding, but aid organizations warn that the province is wholly unprepared for an outbreak.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Turkey has risen dramatically in recent days. In neighboring Syria, it seems just a question of time before the virus arrives in the city of Idlib. More than three million people live there, including at least one million refugees.

