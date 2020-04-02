Share
How Taiwan overcame it’s face mask shortage | Coronavirus Update

Countries around the world are reporting shortages of protective equipment such as face masks – for medical staff and for ordinary cititzens. But one country that’s avoided this problem is Taiwan. So how did they do it – and could their approach be emulated by others?
