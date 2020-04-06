How the coronavirus lockdown is fueling domestic violence | DW News

Millions around the world have been forced into isolation as governments try and protect the most vulnerable, the old and the sick from COVID 19. But these lockdowns have exposed another category of vulnerable people to that which they fear most – domestic abuse. Aya Ibrahim reports on the women locked in with their abusers.

