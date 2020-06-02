How the coronavirus outbreak is affecting the working poor | DW News

The coronavirus outbreak has shed light on the dire working and living conditions of many employees. Critics say it is these conditions that made it easy for the virus to spread so rapidly.

Around the world, low-income workers and minorities are at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

In the US, initial analysis of coronavirus cases has revealed a disturbing trend: Members of the Latino and African-American community are more likely to contract the coronavirus than white Americans.

Low-income workers across the world are facing similar hardships and right now, thousands of migrant workers are on the move. Job losses have forced them to take on long journeys back home, often in large groups.

