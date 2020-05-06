-
How the coronavirus pandemic fuels racism | COVID-19 Special
“The virus does not discriminate.” – It’s a line many have used to describe the fact that anyone can catch COVID-19. But when it comes to human behaviour, discrimination has reigned supreme in this pandemic. Around the world, various groups have been maligned and accused of spreading the virus.
The coronavirus pandemic has even led to racist attacks against various minorities around the world. From Asians in Europe to Muslims in India and black people in the United States – fear over the pandemic is giving a boost to xenophobia and exclusion. Some say incendiary rhetoric from leaders is to blame for the behavior.
