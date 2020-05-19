-
How the coronavirus pandemic is turning into a mental health crisis | COVID-19 Special
The United Nations is warning of a mental-health crisis brought on by the corona-virus. It says governments need to take immediate action. Millions of people are suffering from psychological repercussions, especially those closest to the pandemic. Many Kids say that they’re sad, bored or worried and doctors warn that their mental health is at stake.
But adults are suffering too. Many have lost their jobs and need assistance to get along. Their daily struggle to make ends meet is a mental strain.
Then there’s the mental well-being of health workers. They have to deal with so many deaths. Even their own colleagues. All the time worrying they could be next.
