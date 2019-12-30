How the ice stupas of Ladakh bring water to the Himalayan desert | DW News

In the Ladakh region of northwestern India’s Himalayas, residents have taken the fight for water into their own hands. With glaciers melting and retreating because of climate change, the impending drought threatens to destroy their livelihoods. To solve the problem, engineer Sonam Wangchuk creates artificial ice stupas, which melt when water is urgently needed for farming.

