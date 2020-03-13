How the world is trying to contain Coronavirus – Latest Updates | DW News

School closures, quarantine and travel restrictions are all on the agenda as world leaders discuss ways to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The EU is vowing to undertake ‘whatever necessary’ to support the European economy.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #Covid19 #EuropeanUnion