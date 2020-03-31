Share
How to bring Covid-19 under control?

As the number of Covid-19 cases continue to soar, François Picard’s panel discuss confinement, the unpredictable nature of this coronavirus and the challenges of rolling out accurate testing and reliable protection gear on an industrial scale.

