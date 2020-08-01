How to build a pond in you garden | Springwatch – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Hannah Stitfall demonstrates a few ways to help wildlife in your outdoor spaces. In this video, she shows how to build your very own pond: one of the best things you can do for wildlife in your garden.

