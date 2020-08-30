How to choose the best jeans for your shape – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Get ready for stylish surprises as Rylan Clark-Neal’s department store once again opens its doors to four customers with unique style dilemmas.

This week, we meet an Essex pawnbroker who has put off his wedding three times because he’s lost confidence in how he looks, and a biker chick from Newport Pagnell rocks up wanting a funked-up feminine look. Other customers include Nini, a stay-at-home mum who wants her fashion mojo back after battling a brain condition, and lifelong military man Mike comes into the department store desperately seeking a smart casual look that’s perfect for a single man in his sixties.

You Are What You Wear | Series 1 Episode 3 | BBC

