How to contain Coronavirus? China under lockdown as fear goes global

Can it be contained? The World Health Organisation’s emergency committee met for the third time inside of two weeks as the Coronavirus continues to spread globally. The UN agency stated that it is not nearly as deadly as the 2003 SARS epidemic that killed nearly 800 but the WHO boss also apologizing for minimizing the risk at the outset. Should it have been declared a global emergency sooner? Was there political pressure on the part of China?

