How to foster more critical thinking about corporate power | Studio B: Unscripted (web extra)
In this excerpt from Studio B, Unscripted, British Iraqi rapper and campaigner Lowkey, in conversation with US artist and activist Patrisse Cullors, calls for the critical examination of the role of corporate power in people’s lives, connecting the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people living in public housing in London, U.K, on June 14th 2017, and the desperate conditions of Palestinians in Gaza.
In 2013, Cullors co-founded the Black Lives Matter activist movement which campaigns against violence and systemic racism. She helped to propagate the cause globally and in 2016 she published her book When They Call You a Terrorist – A Black Lives Matter Memoir – which became a New York Times bestseller.
Lowkey rose to fame in London’s underground hip-hop scene, releasing several mixtapes which chronicled the harsh realities of life for many working-class people in the UK. His work also dissects the synergies between the so-called “War on Terror”, global imperialism and racism. He is an avid activist as a patron of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and the Stop the War coalition.
You can watch the full show here.
The views expressed in this programme are the guests’ own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.
Studio B, Unscripted is a free-flow conversation between two guests and a small audience, with no mediation, no MC, no TV presenter – focusing on what brings us all together and how we can tackle and discuss some of the big issues of our time.