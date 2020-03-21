-
How to maintain your mental health during a global pandemic? I Inside Story
Our world is experiencing an extraordinary health emergency.
Hundreds of millions of people have been told to stay home and limit their contact with others.
The Coronavirus pandemic has killed nearly 11-thousand people and cases continue to rise.
And the situation is creating panic and anxiety for some.
Health experts are now warning our mental health is at stake.
Nearly 264 million people suffer from some sort of anxiety disorder.
And the global health crisis is leading to a loss of sleep, concentration and stress for many.
Doctors say they’re treating patients who have been affected by the constant bombarment of information about the virus and the uncertainty it brings.
So how do you protect your mental health while in self-isolation? And what measures can be taken to lessen its impact?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Andreas Kappes – Social Psychologist and Neuroscientist at the University of London.
Jan-Emmanuel De Neve – Director of the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford.
Dr Amir Khan – UK National Health Service (NHS).
