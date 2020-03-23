How to overcome obstacles to widespread coronavirus testing? I Inside Story

Isolate, test and trace.

That’s the urgent message from the World Health organization to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Many countries have imposed mass lockdowns, and ordered people to stay home.

However, few – such as South Korea and Singapore – have implemented widespread testing.

Many European countries and the U.S. are limiting tests for only the most critical of cases, as testing kits are in short supply.

So how can we overcome challeges to widespread testing?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Arisina Ma – President of the Hong Kong Public Doctors’ Association.

Yik Ying Teo – Dean at the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore.

Ingrid Katz – Assistant Faculty Director of the Global Health Institute at Harvard University.

