-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
How to overcome obstacles to widespread coronavirus testing? I Inside Story
Isolate, test and trace.
That’s the urgent message from the World Health organization to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Many countries have imposed mass lockdowns, and ordered people to stay home.
However, few – such as South Korea and Singapore – have implemented widespread testing.
Many European countries and the U.S. are limiting tests for only the most critical of cases, as testing kits are in short supply.
So how can we overcome challeges to widespread testing?
Presenter: Bernard Smith
Guests:
Arisina Ma – President of the Hong Kong Public Doctors’ Association.
Yik Ying Teo – Dean at the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore.
Ingrid Katz – Assistant Faculty Director of the Global Health Institute at Harvard University.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglsh #Coronavirus #InsideStory