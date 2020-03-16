How to protect low-paid workers during the Coronavirus pandemic? | Inside Story

The Coronavirus pandemic is putting further pressure on some of the world’s lowest-paid workers.

Governments are putting cities in lockdown, urging everyone to avoid public spaces and to work from home if possible.

However, many so-called ‘gig economy’ workers around the world don’t have that option.

Workers such as couriers, ride-share drivers, service staff and the self-employed face weeks without pay.

Many say they can’t afford to miss work because they don’t get social benefits like sick pay or medical insurance.

So, how to protect the millions of workers potentially exposing themselves to COVID-19?

Presenter: Maryam Nemazee

Guests:

Greg Howard – Delivery Driver for various apps such as Deliveroo who is currently in self-isolation at home.

Shannon Liss-Riordon – Attorney who has represented gig economy workers in the United States.

Vicky Pryce – Chief Economic Adviser at the UK-based think tank Centre for Economics and Business Research.

