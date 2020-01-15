How US forces avoided casualties in Iran attacks on Iraqi bases

Iraqi and US-led coalition troops have been targeted by rockets and missiles in at least six attacks since the assassination of Qassem Soleimani.

The biggest attack came from Iran when ballistic missiles hit bases being used by the coalition forces.

Al Jazeera was given rare access to the strategically important Ain al-Assad base. Osama Bin Javaid reports from Anbar province.

