How US-Palestinian relations worsened under Trump
Relations between the United States and Palestine have worsened under President Donald Trump.
Washington has cut $251m in financial support for the Palestinians.
It has also withdrawn the $300m it used to give to the United Nations agency supporting Palestinian refugees, and the US under Trump has closed the Palestine Liberation Organization’s diplomatic mission in Washington, DC.
But as part of Trump’s Middle East plan, the US has said it will create a $50bn global investment fund for Palestinians and neighbouring Arab states.
While Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has reversed US policy on illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, he disagrees with a previous state department opinion which said the settlements are “inconsistent with international law”.
Al Jazeera’s Senior Political Analyst Marwan Bishara has more.
