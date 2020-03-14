-
How vulnerable are children to Coronavirus? | Inside Story
The global heath crisis created by the Coronavirus pandemic has led to extraordinary measures in an effort to contain the outbreak.
Countries from South Korea to the U.S., Italy to New Zealand are introducing measures that are affecting hundreds of millions of people.
Among the containment measures adopted by governments worldwide – many have banned public gatherings.
Cambodia and Indonesia are the latest countries to shut down schools in their biggest cities.
It comes shortly after major EU countries – including Italy, France, Germany and Spain – imposed similar restrictions.
But UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has so far refused to follow suit, despite warning the public to be prepared for what he called, ‘the worst public health crisis for a generation’.
So, is distance learning the answer? and what’s the impact on children?
Presenter: Dareen Abughaida
Guests:
Apostolos Veizis – Director of the Medical Operational Support Unit at Doctors without Borders Greece.
David Hawley – Director General of the International School of Geneva.
Deb Barry – Senior Adviser for Emergency Response at Save the Children.
