How will Algeria’s new president face his challenges? | Inside Story

Algeria has sworn in a new president for the first time in 20 years.

Abdelmadjid Tebboune takes over from Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who stepped down in April when thousands of people rallied against his bid for a fifth term in office.

It appears many people are unhappy with Tebboune as well.

He won last week’s election, which had the lowest voter turnout in Algeria’s history, and protesters say this means he has no legitimacy.

How will the new leader manage his critics and end 10 months of demonstrations demanding political change?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Youcef Bouandel – Pofessor of political science and international relations at Qatar University

Amel Boubekeur – Research fellow at the School for Advanced Studies in the Social Sciences

Tin Hinane El Kadi – Associate fellow at the Middle East and North Africa Programme at Chatham House

