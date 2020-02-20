-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
How will digitisation shape Europe’s future? I Inside Story
There is a gloabl race for technology leadership, with the U.S. and China in the lead.
Europe now says it wants to catch up and reinforce its position on the digital scene.
Its leaders are concerned about the reliance on foreign-owned tech companies including Microsoft, Apple and Huawei.
They say they want to develop Europe’s own technology sector.
To do that, they’ve come up with a strategy that aims to find domestic solutions that will improve people’s lives and the economy.
The EU outlined its approach for data and artificial intelligence on Wednesday.
The proposals seek tougher regulation of the worlds biggest tech platforms and increased spending for the EU’s tech sector.
But opponents say more needs to be done to protect private data.
So, will the EU ensure privacy is protected?
Presenter: Nastasya Tay
Guests:
Katarzyna Szymielewicz – President of Panoptykon Foundation and Board Member of European Digital Rights, an international advocacy group.
Maria Luisa Stasi – Senior Legal Officer at ARTICLE 19, a human organisation focusing on freedom of expression.
Catalina Goanta – Assistant Professor in Private Law at Maastricht University and Co-Manager of Maastricht Law and Tech Lab.
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/
#Aljazeeraenglish
#News
#InsideStory
#Europe
#AI