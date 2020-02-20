How will digitisation shape Europe’s future? I Inside Story

There is a gloabl race for technology leadership, with the U.S. and China in the lead.

Europe now says it wants to catch up and reinforce its position on the digital scene.

Its leaders are concerned about the reliance on foreign-owned tech companies including Microsoft, Apple and Huawei.

They say they want to develop Europe’s own technology sector.

To do that, they’ve come up with a strategy that aims to find domestic solutions that will improve people’s lives and the economy.

The EU outlined its approach for data and artificial intelligence on Wednesday.

The proposals seek tougher regulation of the worlds biggest tech platforms and increased spending for the EU’s tech sector.

But opponents say more needs to be done to protect private data.

So, will the EU ensure privacy is protected?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Katarzyna Szymielewicz – President of Panoptykon Foundation and Board Member of European Digital Rights, an international advocacy group.

Maria Luisa Stasi – Senior Legal Officer at ARTICLE 19, a human organisation focusing on freedom of expression.

Catalina Goanta – Assistant Professor in Private Law at Maastricht University and Co-Manager of Maastricht Law and Tech Lab.

