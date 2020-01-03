-
How will Iran respond to US killing of Qassem Soleimani? | DW News
Global powers are warning that the world has become a more dangerous place after a US airstrike on Iraq’s Baghdad airport killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the elite Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared three days of national mourning for the general’s death. Soleimani was considered the architect of Tehran’s military operations in the Middle East. According to reports, US President Donald Trump ordered the attack. So who was Qassem Soleimani and how will Iran respond?
