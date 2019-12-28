-
How will Russia’s new hypersonic missile affect global arms race? | Inside Story
Russia says its new hypersonic weapon is a technological breakthrough on the scale of Sputnik – the first satellite launched by the Soviet Union in 1957. The Avangard is launched on top of an intercontinental ballistic missile. But unlike a regular missile warhead it can sverve sharply, making it much harder to intercept.
That’s worrying the U.S. – that’s also having to contend with China’s development of hypersonic arms.
Beijing displayed the Dong Feng 17 at a military parade in October.
The U.S. defence secretary has said developing the technology is a priority.
So will the Avangard, which Russia says can fly at 27 times the speed of sound, change the balance of power?
Presenter: Dareen Abughaida
Guests:
Pavel Felgenhauer – Defence and Military Analyst
Tariq Rauf – Nuclear Arms Control Specialist
Paul Schulte – Former Director of Proliferation and Arms Control at the British Ministry of Defence
#Russia