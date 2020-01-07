-
How’s outside intervention shaping Libya’s future? | Inside Story
Libya’s warlord Khalifa Haftar is pushing on with his efforts to capture the capital Tripoli.
It’s in the west, where the UN-recognised government of Prime Minister Fayez Al-Serraj is based, while Haftar has the support of a rival government in the east.
Libya’s been divided like this since Muammar Gaddafi was deposed and killed in 2011.
It’s more than eight months since Haftar launched his offensive against Tripoli and his forces have now reached the centre of Sirte 450 kilometres away.
The strategically important city lies close to Libya’s so-called oil crescent where several key export terminals are located.
The advance on Tripoli comes as Turkey has begun deploying troops to support Al-Serraj’s government, which also the backing of Qatar, Italy and most Western countries.
Haftar gets help from Egypt, United Arab Emirates, and France, and private security forces from Russia are also reportedly fighting alongside him.
On Inside Story, an in-depth discussion on the consequences of outside intervention in war-torn Libya.
Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra
Guests
Youcef Bouandel, Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Qatar University
Naim Ghariani, Member of the Tripoli-Based House of Representatives and a former Minister of Higher Education in the first transitional government of Libya from 2011 to 2012.
Claudia Gazzini, senior Libya Analyst at the International Crisis
