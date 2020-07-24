-
US-China tensions: China orders american consulate to shut following Houston closing - 10 hours ago
-
Greece says it will do “whatever is necessary” to defend its rights in the eastern med - 10 hours ago
-
France police brutality: Thousands protest over alleged police violence and racism - 10 hours ago
-
Huawei 5G ban: France joins US and UK in placing restrictions on chinese tech company - 10 hours ago
-
Hagia Sophia prayers: Iconic Istanbul building to hold first islamic service in 86 years - 10 hours ago
-
WHO chief hits back at Pompeo’s ‘co-opted by China’ claims - 12 hours ago
-
New face covering rules come into force in England – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 14 hours ago
-
Coronavirus recovery deal: Can the EU rebound? | To the point - 14 hours ago
-
Israel: Police clash with protesters outside Netanyahu’s residence and arrest 55 - 14 hours ago
-
LIVE: Protest in Chicago calls for defunding of police department as Feds expected in city - 15 hours ago
Huawei 5G ban: France joins US and UK in placing restrictions on chinese tech company
Should Huawei play a role in Europe’s 5G future?
The UK has already banned the Chinese infrastructure provider, and the EU will shortly decide if it should follow suit.
