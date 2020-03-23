-
Human Rights Watch: Children in Egypt tortured in detention
Human Rights Watch (HRW) is accusing Egypt of arresting and torturing children as young as 12.
A report from the international rights group says abuses by security forces took place against 20 children – with the majority being tortured in pretrial detention.
HRW says the criminal justice system – under President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi – has failed to seriously investigate the children’s allegations of torture.
It is now calling on the United States, France and other European Union countries to end their support of Egyptian security forces.
Amr Magdi, a Middle East and North Africa researcher at Human Rights Watch, talks to Al Jazeera.
