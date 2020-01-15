Human Rights Watch issues scathing report on China | DW News

According to a new report released by Human Rights Watch, China poses an existential threat to international human rights. The US-based group condemns what it calls China’s domestic repression and its attempts to censor its critics abroad, for example in regard to the treatment of China’s Uighurs. Human Rights Watch is calling on the international community to challenge Beijing’s actions or face what it describes as a dystopian future. The head of Human Rights Watch, Kenneth Roth, was due to release the report in Hong Kong, but he was denied entry. He held a press conference in New York instead. Hong Kong is one focal point of China’s repression, and activists there say Beijing is using the territory’s police to enforce a policy of ever-greater brutality. But support for the Communist party line among the police in Hong Kong is not universal. Some are risking their jobs or worse by speaking out.

