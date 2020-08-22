It’s called “Overshoot Day”, the moment each year when we humans have used up more natural resources than the Earth can renew in 12 months.

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/08/22/humans-have-now-consumed-the-earth-s-natural-resources-for-the-year

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#World