-
Hundreds detained as Indians defy ban on citizenship law protests
Indians are defying bans on assembly in cities nationwide as anger swells against a citizenship law seen as discriminatory against Muslims, following days of protests and clashes that have killed six people.
Hundreds of demonstrators were detained on Thursday in the Indian capital of New Delhi and the southern IT hub of Bengaluru, where a leading historian was among those taken away by the police.
Authorities banned gatherings in the entire Uttar Pradesh state – India’s most populous – as well as in parts of the country’s northeast, the state of Bihar and southern cities including Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.
Al Jazeera’s Sohail Rahman reports from New Delhi.
