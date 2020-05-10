Share


Hundreds gather in Hong Kong malls as anti-gov’t rallies reemerge

39 mins ago

Police in Hong Kong have broken up protests in several major shopping centres.
Despite social distancing controls, Hong Kong is seeing a revival of anti-government demonstrations.
Al Jazeera’s Divya Gopalan reports.

