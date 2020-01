Hundreds injured in anti-government protests in Lebanon

Unprecedented protests have rocked Lebanon since October 17, with citizens demanding the removal of a political class viewed as inept, corrupt and responsible for an ever-deepening economic crisis. Medics said 145 people were wounded in the latest clashes, taking the casualty toll to more than 530 in two days. France 24’s Leila Molana-Allen reports.

