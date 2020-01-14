Hundreds of gold records to be auctioned for Brigitte Bardot’s charity

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

More than 200 gold, platinum and diamond records of the world’s top music bands will go under hammer at Drouot auction house in Paris to raise money for the charity foundation of the legendary French actress Brigitte Bardot. Auctioneer Alexandre Million showed the collection on Tuesday.

The proceeds will finance a new emergency shelter for animals, said Millon.

The owner, Max Guazzini, collected the records during his prolific career as a press attache of singer Dalida, a music producer and the president of NRJ music radio. He received the discs as a sign of

appreciation from music stars of 1980-1990s.

Although Guazzini never met Bardot in person, he admired her animal rights activism, and decided that his golden collection could contribute to her foundation’s projects.

The auction will take place on January 23.

