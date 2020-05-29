Hundreds of Pakistan children under 10 in Sindh with COVID-19

More than 900 children under the age of 10 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province.

Most of them are from poor families where social distancing is impossible at home.

Al Jazeera’s Sara Khairat reports.

