Hundreds of plastic crates used to build small mosque in Indonesia

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of colourful plastic bottle crates have been re-purposed to create a building that houses a small mosque in the Indonesian city of Tangerang.

Worshippers were seen praying on Friday inside the Kotakrat Pavilion, which is described by its creators as a ‘space of kindness’ that can be used for a range of associated purposes including prayer. The space inside includes an area for washing feet and removing footware, as well as a covered prayer room.

The Parisauli Arsitek Studio designed the 440-square-foot (134 sqm) Kotakrat Pavilion to provide new and useful life to hundreds of discarded crates that would otherwise end up as landfill. The plastic crates are stacked on top of each other before being screwed together and supported with metal pillars, while other plastic crates attached to the exterior serve as holders for plants.

The structure is located in the grounds of Kebunide, a sprawling cafe and garden space. “The first time I saw these bottle crates I felt that it is very unique, unthinkable but present. It’s just mind-blowing that this was built up from bottle crates,” said Lili, a Kebunide employee.

Indonesia is home to the world’s largest Muslim population, the vast majority of whom adhere to Sunni Islam.

Video ID: 20200124-026

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200124-026

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly