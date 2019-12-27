Hundreds of Santas break Russia’s record with pre-New Year parade

Hundreds of people dressed in the costume of the Russian version of Santa Claus, known as Grandfather Frost, paraded through the Siberian city of Kemerovo to set up the country’s record on Thursday.

A Russian record book representatives said 1,279 people took part in the parade making it the largest such event in the nation.

“I believe it’s really important for the region because anyway we are lacking such events. Unfortunately, most massive and beautiful [events] take place in Moscow and Saint-Petersburg. When such a small Siberian region manages to make it, and all the people take part it seems to me it becomes a great story that should go on and on,” said Aleksei Stoyanov, “Tomskaya Pisanitsa” open-air museum director, who took part in the parade.

