-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Hundreds of Santas break Russia’s record with pre-New Year parade
Hundreds of people dressed in the costume of the Russian version of Santa Claus, known as Grandfather Frost, paraded through the Siberian city of Kemerovo to set up the country’s record on Thursday.
A Russian record book representatives said 1,279 people took part in the parade making it the largest such event in the nation.
“I believe it’s really important for the region because anyway we are lacking such events. Unfortunately, most massive and beautiful [events] take place in Moscow and Saint-Petersburg. When such a small Siberian region manages to make it, and all the people take part it seems to me it becomes a great story that should go on and on,” said Aleksei Stoyanov, “Tomskaya Pisanitsa” open-air museum director, who took part in the parade.
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Video ID: 20191226-033
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly