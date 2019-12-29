Hundreds of Syrians in Turkey gathered outside the Russian consulate in Istanbul on Saturday to protest about Russian backed Syrian government offensive in the Idlib province. The bombardments have caused 230,000 people to be displaced in just two weeks.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2019/12/29/hundreds-of-syrians-in-turkey-protest-outside-russian-consulate

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live