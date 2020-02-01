Hundreds of thousands flee Syria’s Idlib air raids

Air raids on opposition-held territory in northern Syria are forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee to the Turkish border.

At least 21 civilians have been killed in attacks by Syrian forces backed by Russian airpower in recent days.

Al Jazeera’s Raheela Mahomed reports.

