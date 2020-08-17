-
Hundreds of thousands hold biggest protest yet; Lukashenko defiant
A day after reaching out to Russia for support, the embattled president of Belarus has accused NATO of deploying tanks and troops on the country’s western border.
Alexander Lukashenko is facing unprecedented public protests – as More than 200,000 people joined the latest in a week of demonstrations in the capital Minsk, calling for his resignation.
The numbers on the street are being bolstered by those who were either pro-Lukashenko or uninterested in politics but have been enraged by reports of arbitrary arrest and torture of political opposition figures.
Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen reports from Minsk, Belarus.
