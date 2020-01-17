‘Hundreds of thousands’ killed by counterfeit medicine in Africa

The World Health Organization (WHO) says hundreds of thousands of people are killed by fake medicine every year in Africa.

The medical trade in West Africa alone is worth $200bn, with the counterfeit drugs coming from China, India and Nigeria.

Now, West African leaders are meeting in Lome to sign an agreement aiming to crack down on the trade.

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports from Senegal’s capital Dakar.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Africa