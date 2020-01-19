Share
Hundreds wounded as Lebanese protesters clash with security forces

January 19, 2020

Clashes between police and protesters in Lebanon angered by delays in forming a government wounded more than 220 people on both sides Saturday as anti-establishment demonstrations enter a fourth month.

