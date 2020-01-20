Hungarian foreign minister hits back at EU funds misuse claims

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto hits back at claims of fraudulent use and mismanagement of EU funds. In November, Hungary agreed to pay a €1.6 billion penalty for alleged mismanagement of European funding. Meanwhile, The New York Times has published claims from a former Hungarian state secretary that PM Viktor Orban used Common Agricultural Policy money to enrich his family and friends. Szijjarto says his government is “ready for any kind of investigation” and claims the former state secretary has “personal” motives for speaking to the media.

